Suspect charged in Sunny Isles synagogue hate incident goes before judge

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of hurling hate outside a South Florida synagogue went before a judge on Tuesday.

Appearing in court was 47-year-old Yudel Herrero.

According to Sunny Isles police, Herrero’s behavior turned criminal when he allegedly threatened and intimidated a congregant of the King David Chabad on Saturday.

“Individuals like this need to know that words matter, and you don’t have the liberty to threaten people,” said King David Chabad Rabbi Yisrael Baron.

Herrero allegedly yelled at that congregants that “all Jews must die” and “[expletive] the Jews.”

Mugshot for 47-year-old Yudel Herrero. (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

Authorities said he then interrupted the service further by blowing a horn, one that is traditionally used on Jewish holidays.

“He used a shofar, which is a ram’s horn, which is used to drown out the voices, the prayers of those who were worshipping,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Rundle said those actions violate laws that prohibit the disruption of religious services, as well as a statute outlawing harassment of individuals based on religious attire.

Herrero was appointed a public defender at his bond hearing.

“We’re happy that things were taken care of in a swift way,” said Baron.

Baron told Local 10 News that Herrero has loitered around the area before, even peeking into windows.

His bond was set at $5,000.

The state attorney said she hopes to elevate the charges to a felony due to the threats Herrero allegedly made, which she said could make it a hate crime.