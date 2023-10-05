Police: Miami man arrested months after hitting pedestrian with BMW, leaving him to die

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested Wednesday, months after he is accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal crash.

The hit-and-run crash was reported around 3:45 a.m. June 22 in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 103rd Street.

According to Miami-Dade police, Carlos Ariel Rodriguez, 23, was driving a 2019 BMW 330i south on 32nd Avenue when he crashed into the victim, identified as Felix Benitez, 36, who was crossing the street in the marked crosswalk.

Police said surveillance video shows the BMW speeding and running a red light before the crash.

According to Rodriguez’s arrest report, Benitez was thrown several feet and Rodriguez fled the scene.

Benitez was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

Felix Benitez and surveillance image from June 22 hit-and-run. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

According to the arrest report, surveillance video helped lead detectives to Rodriguez’s home where they spotted his car in the rear of the home with a large indentation on the front hood. A cover or tarp had been placed over it, authorities said.

Police said a search warrant was obtained on June 24 and detectives examined the vehicle that was in the backyard, which also had damage to the front grille and windshield.

The vehicle was then taken by police as evidence.

According to the report, another man, identified as Anthony Isack Castro, was seen on surveillance video buying an auto tarp from Advanced Auto Parts and returning to Rodriguez’s home to help conceal his vehicle.

Police said the two men also engaged in a conversation on Aug. 25 about new parts for the BMW, including the windshield and grille and finding someone to repair it.

Rodriguez was found Wednesday, but invoked his right not to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

He faces charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, tampering with physical evidence and driving with a suspended license.

It’s unclear whether police are still looking for Castro.