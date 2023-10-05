Police search for man caught on camera touching himself in the nude outside family home

Authorities are searching for a man seen on home surveillance video doing something lewd while in the nude on a family’s patio.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a man seen on home surveillance video doing something lewd while in the nude on a family’s patio.

The Lauderhill homeowner told Local 10 News he was shocked by what he saw on his Ring camera video.

Officers with the Lauderhill Police Department are searching for the man seen outside a home in the La Mirage neighborhood on Inverrary Boulevard West around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Homeowner Maurice Richmond said that’s when he got an alert on his phone.

“And I was like, ‘What is this?’ he said. “And I called my sister and said there’s a naked man in my backyard.”

The man seen in the video is completely naked except for a shirt and a mask that were used to cover his face.

Not only was the man naked, but he was also pleasuring himself as he looked through the glass door into the home.

The brazen and perverted intruder snuck into the screened back porch as Richmond and his family were inside their Lauderhill home.

“I live here with my daughter and my sister and also have my girlfriend living here as well,” he said. “Looking at the video, I was so shocked, and I was like, she said we got to call the police and I guess when she said we got to call the police I guess that’s when he just ran.”

Richmond said he called the police, who searched for the pervert inside the community, but he said officers could not find the nude prowler.

“Who knows if a female is walking alone, this guy can pretty much grab them,” said Richmond.

The family man has put his neighbors on alert and also had a warning for the deviant trespasser.

“I’m armed, so if it ever happens again, I’ll be on high alert,” he said.