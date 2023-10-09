South Florida residents hold peaceful pro-Israel rally in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A peaceful, pro-Israel rally took place on Monday afternoon along a busy road in Boca Raton.

Attendees were observed singing, chanting and holding signs, showing their support for those back in Israel.

Residents, teachers, students and rabbis gathered along Palmetto Park Road and Powerline Road with flags and signs in hand.

Those at the rally told Local 10 News they want peace for Israel following militant group Hamas’ surprise attack Saturday morning on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.

Most of the crowd who have loved ones back in Israel wanted them to know that even though they aren’t physically with them, they want them to see the show of support in Florida.

Rosette Goldstein is a Holocaust survivor who came to the United States for a better life. She said what she’s witnessing now is shattering her heart.

“Our blood is red like yours. I speak to God in one name, you may speak to God in another,” she said. “I just want wars to stop. I want all children to be happy. I want it for the whole world.”

It is worth noting that there were no counter-demonstrations to coincide with this one.

That’s in contrast to a rally in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend, where police had to intervene during a brief clash between pro-Israel demonstrators and those supporting Palestinians.

Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office were on hand to make sure everyone remained safe.