BCPS: Student brings BB gun onto campus of Broward middle school

MARGATE, Fla. – Police are investigating after they say a student “brought a weapon on campus” Wednesday at a Broward County public school.

The incident was reported at Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.

Broward County Public Schools later confirmed that the student brought a BB gun to school.

“A student reported seeing what appeared to be a gun on another student’s waist,” a statement from the school district read. “The school’s SRO and Margate Police investigated and located the student with a BB gun in his backpack. There were no known threats. The school has received an all clear and returned to normal operations following a brief lockdown. The student will face appropriate disciplinary actions.”

Margate police confirmed that they are investigating the incident and said “there is no threat to the school or any students.”

No other details were immediately released.