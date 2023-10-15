Pro-Palestine demonstrators clash with pro-Israel counter protesters in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered in Hollywood Beach on Sunday, calling for an end to the death and destruction.

That protest for wrapped up around 4 p.m.

For the most part, the demonstration dubbed Broward Day of Peace and Protest from Palestine just off Ocean Drive was claim until folks started to pack up and leave.

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered to unite, speak out, and to stand in solidarity with Gaza, calling for more support of Palestinian people.

On the other side of the road were a group of pro-Israel protestors.

Local 10 News camera captured tense moments between the two sides as some members briefly clashed, but in the aftermath, two demonstrators came together.

“He’s a Jewish guy, I’m Palestinian. He’s my friend. We can all stand together,” one of the men told Local 10 News. “We’re supposed to be family together, not fighting, not killing each other.”

That moment underscored what many out there were calling for: peace.

Following the altercation, Hollywood police broke up the scene and everyone seemingly went home.

.