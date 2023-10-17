6 displaced after North Lauderdale house fire

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A house fire in North Lauderdale Tuesday displaced four adults and two children, officials said.

It broke out at around 3:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Southwest 16th Court.

According to North Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the fire began in the rear patio area of the home and spread.

Everyone inside, including two dogs, were able to make it out unharmed, officials said.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the blaze.

Officials considered the home unlivable and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.