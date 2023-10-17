Miami-Dade police investigating after man shot near bus stop in Naranja area

Sky 10 flies over the scene of a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, authorities said.

It happened sometime after 11 a.m. at a bus stop located in the county’s Naranja area, near the 14000 block of Southwest 264th Street.

Authorities said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews took the man to Jackson South Medical Center and his current condition is unknown.

Sky 10 flew over the scene around 11:20 a.m. as there was a heavy presence of law enforcement officers in the area.

Police have not released any additional information on the victim or the suspected shooter at this time, and a motive for the shooting is still unclear.