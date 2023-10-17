Shirley Gibson, Miami Gardens’ original mayor, remembered fondly by former colleagues

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The annual Jazz in the Garden is a signature Miami Gardens event in Shirley Gibson’s signature city.

Miami Gardens flags are currently flying at half-staff for its first and founding mayor, who passed away on Monday.

Current Miami-Dade Commission Chair Oliver Gilbert succeeded Gibson as Miami Gardens Mayor.

“What she did here in Miami Gardens wasn’t just about Miami Gardens, it was something that spoke about public services and representation,” said Gilbert. "

She was the first mayor because she was the driving force behind the founding of Miami-Dade County’s 33rd city, just 20 years ago last spring.

Her fight to incorporate Miami Gardens was fueled by residents in neighborhoods overlooked or shortchanged in resources.

“She didn’t just show (people) their biases were misplaced, she proved them wrong when they said Miami Gardens couldn’t survive, wouldn’t endure,” said Gilbert.

Gibson served until 2012 when then-new term limits kicked in, but her service to community started way before that.

Gibson was a Miami-Dade police officer, a businesswoman and active in grassroots community development.

The tributes are flooding social media with photos, messages, and insights into the life of a South Florida icon.