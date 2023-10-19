82º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Stolen car’s driver leads police on four mile chase in NW Miami-Dade

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Reporter/Digital Producer

Tags: Northwest Miami Dade, Miami, Miami-Dade County, Crime

NORTHWEST MIAMI DADE, Fla. – A stolen black Dodge Charger with two suspects who may have been involved in a shooting near a Burger King in Northwest Miami Dade led police on a chase that lasted about four miles on Thursday.

The badly damaged vehicle could be seen from Sky 10 surrounded by police. Also, video captured another vehicle, an older model SUV that had been damaged after being struck by the car that was being chased.

It all started at 79th Street and 27th Avenue around 3:40 p.m. It has not yet been confirmed what may have started the chase.

The very chaotic four-mile chase ended at 121st and 17th Avenue.

Two suspects are in custody and an investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

email

facebook

twitter

Michelle F. Solomon is a multi-platform producer/reporter for Local10 and is the podcast producer/reporter/host of the station's original, true-crime podcast The Florida Files and producer of Local10.com's DigiShorts.

email