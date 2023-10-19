Stolen car’s driver leads police on four mile chase in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI DADE, Fla. – A stolen black Dodge Charger with two suspects who may have been involved in a shooting near a Burger King in Northwest Miami Dade led police on a chase that lasted about four miles on Thursday.

The badly damaged vehicle could be seen from Sky 10 surrounded by police. Also, video captured another vehicle, an older model SUV that had been damaged after being struck by the car that was being chased.

It all started at 79th Street and 27th Avenue around 3:40 p.m. It has not yet been confirmed what may have started the chase.

The very chaotic four-mile chase ended at 121st and 17th Avenue.

Two suspects are in custody and an investigation continues.