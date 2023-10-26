Commissioners pass resolution promising fixes to Miami Marine Stadium

MIAMI – A resolution relating to projects planned for improvements to Miami Marine Stadium was passed unanimously Thursday by Miami city commissioners.

Assistant City Manager Larry Spring explained the type of resolution commissioners voted on.

“The ‘intent to reimburse’ resolutions allow the city to proceed or commence projects, and utilize our -- basically to the lay person -- our savings account, while we put the bond deal together, while we finalize the scope of work for the projects that are going to be financed, and then we go to market,” Spring said. “When we sell the bonds, the intent resolution allows us to pay ourselves back for what we use from our savings account.”

Among the fixes already slated for the stadium are enhanced parking, a mooring field and a boat ramp.

“Unfortunately, right now, the main users of the waterfront are the wealthy, so the initiative of the Marine Stadium in the Marine Stadium basin is really to make this amazing piece of waterfront available for everybody else,” said Restore Miami Marine Stadium co-founder Donald Worth.

It’s a sentiment shared by commissioners Joe Carollo and Sabina Covo.

“I’ve been a huge advocate that I want to renovate the stadium and make sure that it can actually serve for sports and recreation, more than concerts, or any other type of festival, which my constituents don’t want,” said Covo.

“I want to make sure that for the average Miami resident, we’re going to have a new boat ramp there that’s improved, so they can bring their small boat and enjoy the bay,” said Carollo.

Both commissioners said they had questions for the city manager.

“I want for the administration to be able to explain how these funds were going to be used and how fast we can activate them,” said Covo.