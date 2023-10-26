Local 10’s Calvin Hughes emcees Black Achievers Awards at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A special celebration was held on Thursday to recognize inspiring members of the South Florida Black community.

Local 10 News anchor Calvin Hughes was on hand to emcee the event.

The event, which was put on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, made its return after three long years.

Once called the African American Achievers, it’s now the Black Achievers Awards.

The show was held at a new venue, the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Local 10 News has been a proud media sponsor of the event for the past 25 years.