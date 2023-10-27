81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Aston Martin stolen from valet outside Fort Lauderdale restaurant

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Crime

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a high-priced car was stolen from a valet attendant Thursday outside a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

According to another valet worker, a man just arriving at the Boatyard restaurant handed his keys to the valet before entering the restaurant.

A female worker was assigned to park the Aston Martin, but she was confronted by a masked man.

Fort Lauderdale police confirm that the victim was pulled out of the car by a “Black male suspect” before he sprayed her with Mace and then sped off in the luxury vehicle.

The valet then ran inside Boatyard to seek help and witnesses called police.

Another valet worker told Local 10 News that police previously ran a detail in the parking lot for safety, but that was stopped two weeks ago.

“At the valet over here – not one car has been stolen, broken into or anything,” he said. “They used to have detail over here for about five, six years – actually seven years. They got rid of detail two weeks ago, and I guess she was targeted.”

The Astra Parking employee said the victim was shaken up, but will be OK.

Employees initially said the Aston Martin was later recovered in Miami-Dade County, however police confirmed to Local 10 News that the car has not yet been found.

Astra Parking is an independent company from Boatyard. The restaurant contracts with the valet company to run the service.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram