Man stabbed while trying to break up fight in Lauderhill, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating a stabbing incident that left a man injured early Saturday morning.

According to police, the stabbing occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Inverrary Boulevard.

Police said officers responded after receiving a call from a local hospital advising that a man had been stabbed in the area.

Authorities said the man was attempting to break up a fight which led him to being stabbed in the neck.

The man was originally transported to HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital for treatment but was later transferred to Broward Health North, where he is in stable condition, police said.

Lauderhill police said they located a crime scene in the parking lot of the 4400 block of Inverrary Blvd, where Crime Scene Investigators assumed the investigation.

According to detectives, the motive remains unclear and there are no known suspect or suspects at this time.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.