Key West teens attacked girl, 11, tried to sodomize her brother with spoon, cops say

KEY WEST, Fla. – Three teenagers are facing felony charges in Key West after they were accused of a brazen attack on an 11-year-old girl and her 14-year-old brother on a naval base.

According to a report by the Key West Police Department, the 14-year-old suspects would initially target the girl, but saved most of their terror for her brother, whom they forced to listen to a pornographic video and then spent roughly 30 seconds trying to sodomize with a spoon handle.

The report, obtained by Local 10 News on Tuesday, doesn’t identify the suspects, owing to their age.

According to police, the incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 within the Sigsbee Annex of Naval Air Station Key West.

The girl told authorities that she was walking home from the base’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation building when the three boys followed her and began to harass her about her brother’s girlfriend.

“The three boys began telling her that she best not run away, or they would catch her and kidnap her and at one point pushed her into the ground,” the investigating KWPD officer wrote in the report.

The “frightened” girl called her brother, then ran to her home in an attempt to get away from the trio, police said. According to the report, after getting home, she found the back patio door was locked and the boys had caught up to her.

Police said the teens held a 10-pound, circular weight over the girl’s head and threatened to drop it on her if she didn’t open the door, then began counting down from three.

That’s when the girl’s brother “begrudgingly” opened the door, fearing harm to his sister, the report states; the boys would enter the house, began bending pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers in half.

Police said the attack then focused on the girl’s 14-year-old brother. They said the teens began spraying him with cologne and hairspray, then turned on an Xbox in a game oom and began playing a pornographic video at full volume, locking the door from the inside so the victim couldn’t get in.

The report states that the teens then walked the boy downstairs by the shoulders so he couldn’t “get away,” laid him down on the couch in a “headlock,” then, after breaking some eggs on the porch, grabbed a spoon and tried to sodomize him with its handle for about 30 seconds over his pants while being held down.

Police said the teen was able to break free and left the house, with the teens locking the rear door behind him so he couldn’t get back in.

The report states the boys eventually let the victim back in and left once his mother showed up. One of the suspects later spoke to police and corroborated much of the victim’s account, but claimed he tried to get the other two boys to stop.

The three teenagers are facing juvenile charges of false imprisonment, aggravated assault and burglary.