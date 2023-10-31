Suspect who crashed stolen car into NW Miami-Dade yard remains on the run, police say

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A driver who crashed a stolen car into the yard of a Northwest Miami-Dade home remains at large, according to Miami-Dade police.

Doorbell video captured him running through the neighborhood after he bailed out. Another video showed him hiding behind a shed.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was involved in an armed robbery. A Be On The Lookout (BOLO) was issued for the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and while the BOLO was being transmitted over the police radio, several officers spotted the car as it passed them in an opposite direction. When officers tried to make a U-turn to stop the vehicle, the driver took off.

The driver ended up losing control, crashing into a fence and ending up in Tony Valaquez’s front yard.

Miami-Dade police spread out in every direction. At one point, a massive tactical unit rolled onto the scene. Officers filled the neighborhood, searching for the suspect. They also brought in a K9 to help in the search, but no luck.

Wayne Houston said he heard the crash. “He was coming down, fast. And I said, ‘Uh oh, he ain’t gonna make that corner and I heard a ‘bam!’ "

Houston was at Arcola Lakes Park across the street from where the crash happened when he said he saw the grayish-blue Toyota speeding down Northwest 83rd Street taking out the stop sign at 13th Avenue along with Valazquez’s fence and his carport.

Valazquez told Local 10 New he’s had his share of bad luck: His van was stolen out of his driveway and, another time, someone broke into his shed.

A source told Local 10 News that a gun was recovered by police.

The search for the suspect continues.