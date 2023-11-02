FBI seeks 2 who robbed armored truck guard at Miami Gardens bank

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Federal authorities asked for the public’s help identifying a pair of robbers who they said held an armored truck guard at gunpoint outside of a bank in Miami Gardens Thursday, then made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the FBI, the robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the Bank of America at 18350 NW Second Ave.

A photo shows one of the robbers, wearing a black and red hoodie, pointing a silver pistol at the armed guard before he and another person wearing a camouflage hoodie stole cash from the bank’s ATM.

No one fired any shots and no one was hurt, an FBI spokesperson said.

Investigators said they believe there may be a third culprit involved in the robbery but was not caught on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.