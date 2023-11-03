WATCH LIVE: Broward man accused of hiring hitmen to kill FSU professor continues testimony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The trial continues Friday for Charlie Adelson, who is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of his former brother-in-law, Florida State University professor Daniel Markel in 2014, in Tallahassee.

On Thursday, the Broward County periodontist took the stand in his defense, claiming he did not hire two hitman amid a custody dispute between his sister and Markel.

Adelson claimed his then-girlfriend, a romantic rival, and their gang member friend were part of the murder without his knowledge and then tried to extort him.

Markel was shot in the head twice on July 18, 2014, in his parked car, just outside of his home in Tallahassee, and died about 14 hours later, according to the FBI.

Adelson said he was working in Palm Beach County when his mother messaged him and he called her back. He said she told him that Markel had been shot in Tallahassee.

“I was pretty upset about what I had just heard,” Adelson said.

During their testimonies in court, Adelson’s ex-girlfriend Katherine “Katie” Magbanua and Adelson both agreed that she had served as a mediator between the killers and Adelson. The two also agreed that she came over to his Fort Lauderdale apartment the night after the shooting.

“It’s my fault for running my mouth the way I did,” she told Adelson about Markel’s murder, according to Adelson. She also allegedly said, “Listen, this is all my fault ... My friend killed Dan. He wants you to pay him.”

Adelson said Magbanua instructed him to pay her in installments, so she could then pay the killers. She also allegedly asked him to avoid telling anyone or the police, so the killers wouldn’t hurt him or his family.

“She was just apologizing and telling me that her friend is crazy and she was telling me that she was going to protect me,” Adelson said.

Wendi Adelson filed for divorce in 2012 and moved to South Florida with their two sons. A Leon County judge denied her motion for relocation in 2013 and Markel sought to enforce the ruling in 2014, records show.

Wendi Adelson has not been charged in the murder of her ex-husband.

Luis Rivera, who admitted to being the head of the Latin King’s North Miami branch, confessed to getting the gun used in the murder and renting the getaway car. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for 19 years in prison in 2016.

Magbanua and the father of her children, Sigfredo “Tuto” Garcia, were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Her appeal is pending.