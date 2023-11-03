BSO looking for AC/DC T-shirt wearing, tattooed porch pirate

TAMARAC, Fla. – Video catches the whole act — a woman driving a blue sedan goes past a house, then puts the car in reverse on the same street backing up and stopping in front of a home. As the porch pirate gets out of the car and comes closer to the house, the Ringcam gives a clear picture of the culprit. he’s wearing a rock band T-shirt and has multiple distinct tattoos, one of an hourglass on her right thigh.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District says it happened on Monday, Oct 23 around 4 p.m. as video captured the driver heading southbound on NW 50th Street. Then, she backs up northbound and stops the car in front of a home near the 5400 block of NW 26th Terrace.

The woman, between 20 and 30 years old, is wearing a T-shirt with the band “AC/DC” written on the front, black shorts, black boots, sunglasses, and a yellow necklace.

She removes mail from the mailbox and takes a package from the porch. She walks back to the car, tosses the stuff in the back seat then drives away southbound.

According to investigators, “the subject appears to have multiple tattoos that were observed via the camera footage. Tattoos are seen on her right ankle and on both of her thighs, arms and forearms.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Tamarac District Detective Sophie Riggs at (954) 247-6033 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.