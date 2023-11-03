Fort Lauderdale police find gun on Dillard High School campus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police officers investigating a trespassing complaint at Dillard High School, forcing it into lockdown, made another troubling discovery on its campus Friday morning, according to police.
Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening said officers were first called to the school, located at 2501 NW 11th St., just before 10 a.m. to investigate a report of two unauthorized juveniles on campus.
Officials put the school into lockdown and detained the two, she said.
Then, at 11:20 a.m., while on campus dealing with the trespassing incident, police said they were notified of a student who potentially had a gun.
Liening said the school remained on lockdown while officers located that student, who didn’t have a gun at the time. But shortly afterward, officers searching the campus would come across a gun.
She said the two incidents were unrelated and the agency’s Threat Response Unit is investigating as of Friday afternoon.
Broward County Public Schools shared a message the school’s principal sent to parents, promising “consequences” for whoever had the gun on campus:
“Hello Dillard High School Family,
This is Mrs. Robinson, the Proud Principal of Dillard High School 6-12, calling to make you aware of two incidents on our campus today, Friday, November 3, 2023.
This morning, our school was placed on a Secure Alert Status due to two trespassers on campus. The individuals do not attend our school but had come to school with one of our students. Those involved are receiving appropriate consequences.
Immediately following this situation, we received a tip about a student with a possible weapon on campus. Our school was immediately placed on Lockdown, as Fort Lauderdale Police and our safety team investigated. The student in question was located – no weapon was in the student’s possession. However, as part of law enforcement’s search of our school, a firearm was found on campus and safely recovered. When the individual responsible is identified, there will be law enforcement consequences and school disciplinary actions.
While these matters continue to be investigated by law enforcement, I want to thank our students and staff for their cooperation and support today. Safety is always our highest priority. If you see something, say something. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the school at 754-322-0800.
Thanks, and have a Pantherific weekend.”Message from Principal Casandra D. Robinson to Dillard High School parents