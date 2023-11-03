Fort Lauderdale police find gun on Dillard High School campus

Fort Lauderdale police officers investigating a trespassing complaint at Dillard High School, forcing it into lockdown, made another troubling discovery on its campus Friday morning.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police officers investigating a trespassing complaint at Dillard High School, forcing it into lockdown, made another troubling discovery on its campus Friday morning, according to police.

Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening said officers were first called to the school, located at 2501 NW 11th St., just before 10 a.m. to investigate a report of two unauthorized juveniles on campus.

Officials put the school into lockdown and detained the two, she said.

Then, at 11:20 a.m., while on campus dealing with the trespassing incident, police said they were notified of a student who potentially had a gun.

Liening said the school remained on lockdown while officers located that student, who didn’t have a gun at the time. But shortly afterward, officers searching the campus would come across a gun.

She said the two incidents were unrelated and the agency’s Threat Response Unit is investigating as of Friday afternoon.

Broward County Public Schools shared a message the school’s principal sent to parents, promising “consequences” for whoever had the gun on campus: