WATCH LIVE: ‘Lookout’ in Miami-Dade banquet hall shooting to be sentenced

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man who confessed to being a lookout before the 2021 El Mula mass shooting that left three people dead and 20 injured is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

In September, jurors found Davonte Barnes, known as “Dey Dey,” guilty of three counts of second-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted second-degree murder, and not guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

He faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

Barnes, 24, confessed to being a lookout while driving his mother’s car just before shooters killed Shaniqua Peterson, Desmond Owens, and Clayton Dillard III, and injured 20 at about 12:30 a.m. on May 30, 2021, at the El Mula banquet hall at 7630 NW 186th St.

He told detectives a long-standing feud between two groups in Miami Gardens and Opa-locka, and the groups’ rappers Alan “Savage” Chambers and Antonio “Foe Pack” Jones, were to blame for the shooting.

Chambers targeted Jones, who was injured and survived, police said.

Barnes’ sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The investigation into the shooting remains open and detectives ask that anyone with information calls Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.