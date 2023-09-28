WATCH LIVE: Trial continues for alleged lookout in mass shooting at Miami-Dade banquet hall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Testimony in the trial of a 24-year-old man who is accused of acting as “a lookout” during a 2021 mass shooting is set to continue on Thursday in Miami-Dade County court.

Detectives reported a group of shooters fired at a crowd who was waiting to get into a Memorial Day weekend rap party at about 12:30 a.m., on May 30, 2021, at El Mula Banquet Hall, at 7630 NW 186 St.

“I was supposed to peep the scene and leave‚” Davonte Barnes, then 22, said during a police interrogation, according to a video that the prosecution played to the jury in open court on Wednesday, showing him with detectives Richard Raphael and Amanda Turnes.

Detectives reported that 23 people were shot: Shaniqua Peterson, Desmond Owens, and Clayton Dillard III died and 20 were injured. Turnes said Owens had been the suspect in a prior murder.

“I was supposed to be there to see if, yeah, FoePack and a lot of other people was there,” Barnes told the detectives, referring to the rapper Antonio “FoePack” Jones.

Barnes agreed with the detectives that the shooting at El Mula was the result of a conflict between two groups in the areas of Miami Gardens and Opa-locka that goes back years.

“They want to kill each other,” Barnes told detectives during the interrogation about rappers “Savage” and “FoePack.”