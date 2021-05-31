Video shows armed males jump out of white Nissan Pathfinder before killing 2, injuring 21

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A trio armed with rifles jumped out of a white Nissan Pathfinder to turn a celebration early Sunday morning into a bloody rampage — killing two men and injuring 21 people — in Miami-Dade County.

The organizers of the event at El Mula Banquet Hall, at 7630 NW 186 St., advertised it as a party for Courtney Paul Wilson, 24, better known as rapper ABMG Spitta, and the release of his new album “Round of Applause: Book of Spitta, Vol. 1.”

The shooting victims were 17 to 32 years old. Five of them were women ages 20, 23, 26 and 31. The majority of them were men. A grieving father identified one of the two 26-year-old men who died as Clayton Dillard.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, 18 victims, including the five women, remained at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Monday.

The hospital listed three of them, a 31-year-old woman and two men ages 21 and 25, in critical condition, police said on Monday morning.

Miami-Dade detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

There is a $130,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Marcus Lemonis contributed $100,000, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives contributed $25,000, and Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers contributed $5,000.

