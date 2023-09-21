86º

WATCH LIVE: Man’s trial begins for charges related to El Mula banquet hall mass shooting

Davonte Barnes’s trial begins in Miami-Dade County

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, El Mula Banquet Hall, Crime

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A trial related to the mass shooting during a 2021 Memorial Day weekend party at El Mula Banquet Hall started on Thursday in Miami-Dade County court.

The shooting killed three people — Shaniqua Peterson, Desmond Owens, and Clayton Dillard III — and injured 20 on May 30, 2021, at 7630 NW 186 St., police said.

Davonte Barnes, then 22 years old, allegedly confessed to being a “lookout” while a group of shooters targeted a crowd for about 10 seconds, police said.

Prosecutors charged Barnes with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.

If convicted, Barnes faces the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

About the Authors:

Liane Morejon is an Emmy-winning reporter who joined the Local 10 News family in January 2010. Born and raised in Coral Gables, Liane has a unique perspective on covering news in her own backyard.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

