WATCH LIVE: Man’s trial begins for charges related to El Mula banquet hall mass shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A trial related to the mass shooting during a 2021 Memorial Day weekend party at El Mula Banquet Hall started on Thursday in Miami-Dade County court.

The shooting killed three people — Shaniqua Peterson, Desmond Owens, and Clayton Dillard III — and injured 20 on May 30, 2021, at 7630 NW 186 St., police said.

Davonte Barnes, then 22 years old, allegedly confessed to being a “lookout” while a group of shooters targeted a crowd for about 10 seconds, police said.

Prosecutors charged Barnes with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.

If convicted, Barnes faces the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Crime scene location