WATCH LIVE: Survivor, woman whose car was stolen to testify in trial for banquet hall shooting suspect

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The trial continues Friday for a 24-year-old man who is accused of acting as the lookout during a 2021 Memorial Day weekend shooting that happened during a rap party at the El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami-Dade County.

The shooting lasted about 10 seconds at 7630 NW 186 St., and the barrage of bullets hit 23 victims — killing Shaniqua Peterson, Desmond Owens, and Clayton Dillard III and injuring 20 others.

Davonte Barnes, who is not accused of shooting at the victims, is the only suspect facing charges in a case stemming from the gang-related ambush, according to prosecutors.

On Thursday, opening statements were held and several survivors took the stand.