WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade trial for ‘lookout’ in banquet hall mass shooting continues

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of a 24-year-old man who is accused of acting as a lookout during the 2021 Memorial Day weekend shooting at the El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami-Dade County.
Police said a group of shooters fired for about 10 seconds, at about 12:30 a.m., on May 30, 2021, in a strip mall at 7630 NW 186 St.
The barrage of bullets hit 23 victims, killing Shaniqua Peterson, Desmond Owens, and Clayton Dillard III and injuring 20 others.
Davonte Barnes — who is not accused of shooting at the victims — is the only suspect facing charges in the case.
Coverage of the trial
Local10.com archives: Related stories
- May 30, 2021: Total of 23 people shot, 2 killed outside banquet hall
- June 1, 2021: Families wait for updates at 4 hospitals
- June 2, 2021: Board chair blames mass shooting on public servants
- June 22, 2021: New surveillance video brings new questions
- Sept. 24, 2021: Man arrested in connection with mass shooting
- Oct. 6, 2021: Suspect, age 20, accused of shooting
- Dec. 15, 2021: Charges dropped against suspect
- May 30, 2022: Parents of victims still seeking justice
- June 29, 2023: Family ‘thankful’ after suspect charged