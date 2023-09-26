WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade trial for ‘lookout’ in banquet hall mass shooting continues

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of a 24-year-old man who is accused of acting as a lookout during the 2021 Memorial Day weekend shooting at the El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami-Dade County.

Police said a group of shooters fired for about 10 seconds, at about 12:30 a.m., on May 30, 2021, in a strip mall at 7630 NW 186 St.

The barrage of bullets hit 23 victims, killing Shaniqua Peterson, Desmond Owens, and Clayton Dillard III and injuring 20 others.

Davonte Barnes — who is not accused of shooting at the victims — is the only suspect facing charges in the case.

