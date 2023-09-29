WATCH LIVE: Trial continues for alleged lookout in Miami-Dade banquet hall shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The trial continues Friday for the alleged lookout in the El Mula mass shooting that killed three and injured 20 in 2021 in Miami-Dade County.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday against Davonte Barnes.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Friday after the defense presents its case.

Barnes, who was not accused of firing a weapon, agreed with the detectives that the shooting at about 12:30 a.m., May 31, 2021, at the banquet hall at 7630 NW 186 St., was the result of an old conflict between two groups in the Miami-Dade areas of Miami Gardens and Opa-locka.

Barnes, who stands accused of being the shooters’ lookout, also said there was a conflict between the groups’ rappers “Savage” and “FoePack,” who Miami-Dade Detective Alexandra Turnes said was born Antonio Jones.

“He did say that the intention was to get at ‘FoePack,’” Turnes said.

Barnes said he was with his cousin Darryl “Drac” Baker when he parked a silver Nissan belonging to his mother at the banquet hall’s strip mall on the late night of May 29, 2021.

Turnes said during her testimony in court that the suspects who fired at the crowd arrived in a black Nissan Altima, a white Nissan Path Finder, and a black Cadillac XT5.

