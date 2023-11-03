Sheriff: Foul-mouthed, howling man threatens death, rape, bestiality during Keys traffic stop

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. – A 67-year-old man was booked into jail in the Florida Keys Thursday after authorities said he threatened to rape and kill sheriff’s deputies and their family members hundreds of times as he was being arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Walter Frank Camp even threatened to rape and murder a police dog.

Camp, of Lynn Haven, is facing a slew of charges, including DUI, grand theft of a motor vehicle, multiple counts of threatening a law enforcement officer/officer’s family, harassing a law enforcement K9, possession of marijuana, indecent exposure and resisting arrest, according to MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt.

Deputies said they observed Camp driving southbound in a Kia SUV, speeding and passing illegally just after 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 32 on Big Pine Key.

Following a traffic stop, deputies said they located an open Bud Light can and an odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle, where Camp appeared to be intoxicated.

According to detectives, the Kia was reported stolen out of Blaine, Washington.

Approximately 51 grams of marijuana edibles were found after deputies searched the vehicle, which Camp claimed was “medicinal” and legal, an arrest report states.

Authorities said moments before his arrest, Camp pulled down his shorts on the side of U.S. 1 and exposed himself to other drivers in the area.

The report states Camp told one deputy that he was going to “f---” his wife and children and then kill them. While being detained, Camp told deputies that he was a “mercenary” and “took care” of bad people, according to the report.

After looking at the arresting deputy in the eye multiple times, the deputy said that Camp told him to “go home and kiss my wife because I was already dead,” his report stated.

Camp also stated he would track down where the deputy’s children went to school, and he would “be there waiting,” according to deputies.

Camp made multiple statements that referenced sodomizing and then murdering the deputy’s K9 dog, Mako, according to the report.

Deputies said while Camp was detained, he told a deputy he would “F--- your dog (Mako) in the a--” and force the dog to “lick” his genitals. The report states he then looked directly at the dog and “began to repeatedly and loudly howl, as if he was a dog.”

“This action caused K9 Mako undue stress and caused him to start to bark and violently move about inside his kennel,” the deputy wrote. “This action could have possibly injured K9 Mako in his excitement.”

Camp stated he had access to weapons such as a “sniper rifle” and said he was going to kill the arresting deputies, as well as their family members while being detained, according to Linhardt.

While being transported to jail, authorities said Camp made approximately 300 statements about killing and raping the arresting deputy and his wife and children.

His bond was set at $72,500, according to jail records.