Several people injured in Hollywood after nasty multi-vehicle crash

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Several cars were involved in a major crash in Hollywood on Sunday afternoon.

At least three vehicles were mangled in the wreck that happened along Sheridan Street and 69th Avenue.

Police said multiple were taken to an area hospital but did not provide any update on their condition, or an official number of people who were injured.

Witnesses told Local 10 News one of the drivers appeared to be trapped inside their vehicle after the crash, but first responders were able to get them out.

“I heard a loud boom, it sounded like a bomb,” said resident Deshawn Bradshaw. “The whole house shook. It was horrific.”

All lanes of traffic were closed on Sheridan Street between 69th Avenue and 70th Avenue as officers investigated and cleaned up the scene.