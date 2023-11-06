Broward elementary school evacuated due to bomb threat

Students outside Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – An elementary school in Broward County was evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat, the school district confirmed to Local 10 News.

According to a spokesperson for the district, someone phoned in the threat to Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes.

The spokesperson said parents have been notified that students have been relocated to an alternate site.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and the district’s Special Investigative Unit are investigating the threat.

No other details were immediately released.

BSO deputies outside Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes. (WPLG)