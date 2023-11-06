80º

Key West police look for man who vandalized historic Southernmost Point Buoy

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Man is caught on camera vandalizing historic Southernmost Point Buoy in Key West (Courtesy: Key West Police)

KEY WEST, Fla. – Key West Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera vandalizing the historic Southernmost Point Buoy.

Officers have pictures of a man they said was seen vandalizing the buoy on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000.

It isn’t the first time vandals were caught defacing the landmark.

In Jan. 2022, two men were arrested and charged with criminal mischief after police say they set a Christmas tree on fire causing damages of more than $5,000.

