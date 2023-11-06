Pembroke Park Town Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs goes on attack following Local 10 News investigative report

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park Town Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs went on the attack following a Local 10 News investigative report on his actions.

On Friday night, Local 10 aired a report after learning Jacobs was cited by his own town for not pulling permits to do extensive renovations to his Pembroke Park home.

Jacobs, who is the former mayor, may have to go before a special magistrate if he doesn’t comply.

The town and Local 10 News were made aware of the renovations after an anonymous letter, with pictures of the work, were sent to the station and the town.

Jacobs refused several requests to answer questions about the permit issue.

Instead, he took to Facebook and attacked Local 10 News investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier.

“Jeff Weinsier is nothing more than a glorified internet troll. My eight grader could write a better report,” Jacobs wrote. “Additionally, the Mayor Ashira Mohammed and Commissioners have engaged an attorney for $19,000, funded by taxpayers, to prepare a report based on allegations from the commission a selection of disgruntled former employees. This report is not the result of a formal investigation but rather a targeted effort by the Mayor and Commissioners who are acting beyond their mandate, undermining the democratic process. “Their current actions is another attempt to oust me from my position without proper legal basis, because I am privy to sensitive information they do not like.”

According to the town’s “Notice of Violation,” Jacobs installed multiple windows without a building permit.

An exterior repair of a west side wall was also done without a permit.

Jacobs must now obtain detailed plans of the work and apply for permits after the fact.

The citation says if he doesn’t comply, he will be required to appear before a special magistrate.