Man accused of shoving, injuring 74-year-old in Key Largo road rage incident

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Monroe County deputies arrested a Key Largo man on a felony charge Tuesday after they said he shoved a 74-year-old man in a road rage incident, sending the victim to the hospital.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office jail records, Shaun Patrick Keefe, 45, was arrested at the Winn-Dixie at 105300 Overseas Highway.

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said Keefe confronted the victim in a parking lot over a traffic dispute and pushed him to the ground.

Medics took the victim to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier and later to a hospital in Miami-Dade County due to the extent of his injuries, Linhardt said.

Authorities said the senior’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, however.

Keefe, arrested on a charge of battery on a person over 65, was being held in MCSO’s jail facility on Plantation Key Tuesday.

Jail records show he had not yet been given bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

Keefe has had multiple run-ins with the law in the Florida Keys; court records show he previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery charges in both 2001 and 2005.

He also has a checkered driving history in the island chain; Keefe pleaded no contest to driving under the influence in 2004 and has been cited at least twice for speeding. He most recently pleaded no contest to running a stop sign in 2022, court records show.