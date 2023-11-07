Police ID tenant accused of fatally stabbing landlord in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police have identified a suspect who they said stabbed and killed his landlord Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. an apartment building near the corner of Southwest Seventh Street and First Avenue.

According to police, officers responded in reference to a dispute between a landlord and 22-year old Eduardo Darinel Galvez.

Upon arrival, officers said they found that Galvez had barricaded himself inside the apartment with the landlord.

Police said the department’s specialized and tactical units responded and forced their way into the apartment, where they found the landlord lying on the floor. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue where he was pronounced dead.

“Police arrived, they came in and hit the door and knocked the door down and dragged the man who was stabbed out of the house,” neighbor Dale Freeman told Local 10 News Monday. “He was covered in blood.”

Local 10 News obtained cellphone video that showed police officers removing Galvez from the Homestead apartment complex and eventually placing him into an ambulance.

Police said Galvez was taken into custody and treated medically after being tased.

Authorities said the victim has not been identified due to his next of kin having invoked Marsy’s Law.

As of Tuesday, Galvez is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He is facing one count each of second-degree murder and resisting arrest without violence, according to jail records.

Homestead detectives sealed off the crime scene and handed the case over to the Miami-Dade Police Department. That agency will now work to determine what led up to the deadly incident.