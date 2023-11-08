Hollywood Police Department revolutionizes training with 3D virtual reality simulation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – In a groundbreaking move, the Hollywood Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in South Florida to adopt cutting-edge 3D virtual reality training simulations.

Local 10 was granted an exclusive firsthand look at this innovative technology, shedding light on how it’s reshaping the way officers are trained.

The simulation, known as “Apex Officer,” immerses recruits in lifelike scenarios, preparing them for the challenges they might face in the field. Unlike traditional training methods, officers now find themselves in a virtual world where they must respond to active shooter situations.

It is all controlled by a training officer from behind a computer screen. With over a million real-life training scenarios to choose from, officers are tested in various environments, weather conditions and weapon scenarios, enhancing their preparedness for any situation.

Local 10 crime specialist Bridgette Matter took the challenge herself and was astounded by the realism of the simulation. With an instructor ensuring safety and preventing her from running into walls, Matter found herself immersed in a scenario so real and intense that she couldn’t complete it.

This advanced training tool, costing approximately $130,000, was acquired by the Hollywood Police Department through a grant. Consisting of VR headsets, backpacks and other accessories, the department now possesses three sets, enabling multiple officers to train simultaneously. The software not only provides an immersive experience, but also offers detailed feedback. Trainees can review their performance, identify mistakes and rectify them, ensuring continuous improvement.

Traditionally, officers were limited to 2D training methods. However, with the introduction of 3D virtual reality, the Hollywood Police Department is revolutionizing law enforcement training. Officers are no longer confined to static environments; they are placed in dynamic, ever-changing situations that demand quick thinking and decisive action.

In October, the Hollywood Police Department introduced Apex Officer to its first group of recruits. Moving forward, the department plans to conduct regular department-wide training sessions, ensuring that every officer is proficient in handling diverse, real-life scenarios.

This innovative approach not only elevates the skills of the force, but also underscores the department’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology for the safety and preparedness of its officers and the community they serve.