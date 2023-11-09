Man, 77, fires rifle in Florida Keys fishing dispute, authorities say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – State wildlife officers accused a 77-year-old recreational fisherman of opening fire on a commercial fishing boat off the Florida Keys Tuesday, leading to his arrest on two felony charges.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, George Webster Dixon had a disagreement with a commercial fisherman seven miles off the coast of Rodriguez Key, in the Straits of Florida.

Dixon, of Key Largo, then “displayed a rifle and fired twice across the bow of the commercial fishing vessel into the water,” an FWC spokesperson said.

FWC officers responded and took Dixon into custody. Jail records show he was taken to the U.S. Coast Guard station in Islamorada and was booked into jail at around 11 a.m.

Dixon, arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public, was being held without bond in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Key West jail facility, according to online records.