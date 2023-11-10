VIDEO: Coast Guard pulls 34 migrants from water off Key Colony Beach

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued 34 migrants from the water after their vessel sunk in the Florida Keys Friday morning, the agency confirmed.

According to the agency, a good Samaritan reported the sinking boat off the coast of Key Colony Beach.

Videos shared by witness Marty Lewis show the migrants clinging to the sinking boat as a crew prepares to rescue them.

Officials said all passengers were accounted for.

Once officials determine the migrants’ country or countries of origin, they will likely be put on a cutter and returned home, authorities said.