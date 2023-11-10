83º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

VIDEO: Coast Guard pulls 34 migrants from water off Key Colony Beach

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Key Colony Beach, Monroe County, Florida Keys, Immigration

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued 34 migrants from the water after their vessel sunk in the Florida Keys Friday morning, the agency confirmed.

According to the agency, a good Samaritan reported the sinking boat off the coast of Key Colony Beach.

Videos shared by witness Marty Lewis show the migrants clinging to the sinking boat as a crew prepares to rescue them.

Officials said all passengers were accounted for.

Once officials determine the migrants’ country or countries of origin, they will likely be put on a cutter and returned home, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter