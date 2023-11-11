Video shows chase of stolen van from trooper’s perspective in Miami-Dade

Kohl’s employees in Homestead noticed shoplifters. The suspects jumped into a stolen cargo van to get away from police officers. The chase ended on the Florida Turnpike.

On Friday night, Lt. Alejandro Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, released a trooper’s dashcam video of the chase involving the U-Haul van on Thursday.

The video shows the pit maneuvers troopers used to stop the van before arresting the driver, Makel Wilson, and his passengers Shuneka Gordon, Jermaal Stennett, and Norbert Baugh.

Wilson and Stennet ran. They headed for the concrete wall. Stennet dangled over the side until troopers and police officers managed to pull him up.

The suspects had about $ 2,500 worth of stolen merchandise in the van.

Gordon, Stennett, and Baugh are each facing a felony charge of shoplifting. Wilson is being held on no bond on an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge. That’s because he allegedly slammed into a law enforcement vehicle.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.