Inaugural Country Bay Music Festival draws big crowds to Miami Marine Stadium

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – The first-ever Country Bay Music Festival at Miami Marine Stadium was a big hit this weekend.

Several country music icons took the stage.

“I heard Miami likes to party so that’s what we’re gonna do,” said star musician Lainey Wilson.

In total, over 20 artists took center stage as fans of all ages enjoyed the party.

More than 90% of general admission tickets were sold, according to event officials.

“Country music, the sunshine, the beach, it doesn’t get much better than that,” said Wilson.

Organizers said you can bet the Country Bay Music Festival will be back next year.