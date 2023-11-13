Opa-locka business owner faces attempted murder charge for shooting suspected burglar, cops say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – An Opa-locka business owner took the law into his own hands when confronting a man he believed to be a burglary suspect Friday, leading officers to arrest him on an attempted murder charge, according to police.

The shooting happened at around 1 p.m. at the Aviation Commerce Park, located in the 13400 block of Northwest 38th Court.

According to an arrest report, the business owner, Kevin Francisco Munoz, had received notifications that an “unknown male” was in his business, but rather than call police, he drove to the scene instead, confronting a man outside the business who he believed to be responsible for the break-in.

Opa-locka police said the victim was standing next to his car when Munoz, 28, pulled up in his pickup truck.

While a portion of the report describing what happened next was redacted, police said Munoz armed himself, got out of his truck and shot the victim multiple times.

He told detectives that the man had burglarized his business before, the report states.

Medics airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Police haven’t provided an update on his condition as of Monday morning.

Munoz, a resident of Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Monday morning, according to jail records.