$25,000 reward offered for information leading to safe return of missing South Florida aviation mechanic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The family of a missing mechanic from South Florida is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to his safe return.

Suren Seetal, 36, was last seen on Nov. 2, leaving the Banyan airplane hanger at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Seetal’s silver 2001 Honda Accord also vanished that same day after he worked on planes at Fort Lauderdale Executive and Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

“It is so gutwrenching when you don’t know where your child is,” his mother, Meerah Seetal, told Local 10 last week. “We are a very small close-knitted family and we need him back. I cannot imagine life without him.”

Surveillance video shows him walking away from a hangar. His family said he had planned to fly to Trinidad and Tobago to visit family and missed the flight.

His sister, Karen Seetal, described him as a social butterfly and his disappearance as “the strangest thing ever.” She has been distributing flyers and spreading the message on social media.

“He cannot go one day without communicating with anyone,” Karen Seetal said, also sending him a message: “We love you. We are looking for you. We will stop at nothing to find you.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or the Seetal family at 305-882-9481.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help fund the family’s search efforts.