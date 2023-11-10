‘Strangest thing ever’: Man vanishes after day of work as aviation mechanic at 2 South Florida airports

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An unsolved mystery is torturing a family. A 37-year-old man who works as an aviation mechanic vanished over a week ago in South Florida.

Suren Seetal’s silver 2001 Honda Accord also vanished on Nov. 2 after he worked on planes at two airports in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Without any knowledge about his whereabouts on Friday, his anguished mother, Meerah Seetal, asked the public for help with finding him.

“It is so gutwrenching when you don’t know where your child is,” she said. “We are a very small close-knitted family and we need him back. I cannot imagine life without him.”

That Thursday, about eight days ago, Suren Seetal worked at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport first and then drove to work at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Surveillance video shows him walking away from a hangar. His family said he had planned to fly to Trinidad and Tobago to visit family and missed the flight.

His sister, Karen Seetal, described him as a social butterfly and his disappearance as “the strangest thing ever.” She has been distributing flyers and spreading the message on social media.

“He cannot go one day without communicating with anyone,” Karen Seetal said and sent him a message, “We love you. We are looking for you. We will stop at nothing to find you.”

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.