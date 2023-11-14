Father announces lawsuit after autistic son allegedly killed by caretakers in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A South Florida father announced at a news conference Tuesday that he has filed a wrongful death lawsuit following the death of his adult son.

Surveillance video released in May 2022 shows Edward Ware being wrestled to the ground at a group home for the mentally ill in North Miami in December 2021.

He was trying to leave the facility when the state says he was thrown to the floor.

Sadly, Ware ended up being killed by the people seen in the video, authorities said.

Ware’s father, Edward Taylor, spoke to Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood last year about what happened to his son.

He said he was on the phone with Ware when it all went down.

“The next think I heard was the girl say, ‘Hold him to the mat,’” Taylor said. “All of a sudden, it was a quick silence. Then the girl got back on the phone and told me that he’ll call me right back.”

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the video at a news conference last year.

“When attempting to restrain the resident, the staff members used physical techniques that were not a good idea,” Fernandez Rundle said. “What should be done? Is it a training issue? Is it a staff qualification? It’s an example of an area that needs to be looked into.”

Three people were charged in Ware’s death. Authorities said the group staff had little training on how to restrain a person without injuring or killing them.

The state attorney said a special group has been set up to investigate crimes against the elderly and vulnerable, so cases like this never happen again.