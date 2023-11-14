FSU professor’s murder: Donna Adelson arrested at Miami International Airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A grandmother was arrested on Monday at Miami International Airport after her son, a Broward periodontist, was convicted of charges related to a 2014 murder-for-hire plot.

Correctional officers booked Donna Adelson at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an out-of-county warrant, records show.

Charlie Adelson, who lived in Fort Lauderdale, was convicted of charges related to hiring the hitmen who killed Daniel Markel, his former brother-in-law and a law professor at Florida State University.

The FBI and detectives found Katherine “Katie” Magbanua, who was Charlie Adelson’s girlfriend at the time, connected him to Sigfredo “Tuto” Garcia and Luis “Tato” Rivera, the convicted killers.

Detectives accused Katherine “Katie” Magbanua, left, and the father of her children Sigfredo “Tuto” Garcia of participating in a plot to kill an FSU law professor, in 2014, in Tallahassee. Magbanua was dating the professor's brother-in-law. (BSO)

Garcia is the father of Magbanua’s kids, and Rivera was an admitted Latin King gang member in Miami-Dade who was their friend.

Markel was shot in the head twice on July 18, 2014, in his parked car, just outside of his home in Tallahassee, and died about 14 hours later, according to the FBI.

Markel was in the middle of a child dispute with his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, also an attorney.

Charlie Adelson's sister Wendi Adelson and his former brother-in-law Daniel Markel were in the midst of a bitter custody battle when the Florida State University law professor was fatally shot in 2014 in Tallahassee.

Detectives arrested Adelson last year and a Leon County jury recently convicted him of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Rivera pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for 19 years in prison in 2016. Magbanua and Garcia were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Authorities had yet to announce what charges Donna Adelson was facing.