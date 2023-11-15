Band teacher at Miami-Dade high school accused of sex crimes against student

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a band teacher at a Miami-Dade County high school Tuesday afternoon on two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor after police said he had a sexual relationship with a student.

Scott Michael Davis, 47, who teaches at South Dade Senior High School, also faces two charges of offenses against students by authority figures and a count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

South Dade Senior High School is located at 28401 SW 167th Ave. in unincorporated southwest Miami-Dade, north of Homestead.

Miami-Dade Schools police said the investigation into Davis came about from a Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers tip. According to an arrest report, Davis began a “relationship” with the victim a year ago while the victim, one of his band students, was in a “mental crisis” over a break-up, causing him to be hospitalized.

Davis “came to the hospital to check on him” and since then, he “allowed the minor victim to confide in him and be there emotionally in the minor victim’s needs,” police wrote. The report doesn’t specify the boy’s age or grade level.

The two began a sexual relationship this September, police said.

The arrest report states that the two would touch and kiss each other in the school’s band room. Police said that Davis would also pick up the boy from his home and take him to a location in Cutler Bay, where the two would perform oral sex on each other in his car.

It states Davis, who lives outside of Florida City, confessed to the crimes.

In a statement Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said the district is “deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations.”

“After a thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, the individual’s employment with the District was terminated and he was subsequently arrested,” the spokesperson said. “Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, the District will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.”

Davis was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $16,000 bond as of Wednesday morning.