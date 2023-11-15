Police investigating after El Portal woman says middle schoolers pelted her with rocks

EL PORTAL, Fla. – Police in the small Miami-Dade village of El Portal are looking for a group of young suspects a woman says pelted her with rocks on Monday.

The victim spoke to Local 10 News Wednesday. She said she was walking Monday morning when she was hit in every direction.

“I was scared, yes,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “I was afraid of my eyes and everything.”

She said she got hit with at least four rocks.

“The first one hit me than I see one going up and then as I turn around, they continue to throw,” she said.

The woman says she believes the perpetrators are middle school students.

“I’m thinking ‘What is going on?’ These are just kids,” she said. “I have to be afraid of kids these age nowadays. Where are the parents? What are they teaching them?”

She told the group she was calling police.

El Portal police said they are taking the case seriously. Investigators obtained surveillance video they believe shows the incident Wednesday evening, the department’s chief, Alejandro Mendez, said.

“it’s an aggravated battery,” Mendez said. “It’s a felony.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.