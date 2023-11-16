‘A lot of work to clean up’: Broward farms hit hard by strong storm

DAVIE, Fla. – A strong storm overnight pummeled agricultural areas in western Broward County and the damage was evident Thursday.

Sue Clark used her pickup to drive Local 10 News through Davie’s water-logged streets, where the signs of Wednesday night’s relentless storm were apparent.

“It’s a lot of work to clean up and it shouldn’t have happened, not this time with the drains they’re putting in and everything” she said. “We can’t even flush the toilet to my house because we’re on a septic system.”

Clark’s property on Southwest 116th Avenue, south of Interstate 595, was covered with several inches of water. Her pony, named Topher, had to stand in it.

“It’s bad for their feet, it’s bad for the legs. It’s not comfortable for them — they lie down at night — she can’t lie down,” Clark said. “She was stressed out last night knowing the water was coming up.”

Clark was forced to take action to protect her horse, ponies, dogs and tortoises during the downpour.

“We had to take all the tortoises in because they’re gonna drown,” she said.

The storm not only damaged hay and feed for her animals, but also Clark’s leather business.

Local 10 News saw a group of horses & ponies off Hiatus Road that were forced to stay close in a small dry patch of grass and a group of goats and camels in a similar situation.

Clark said she hopes the town takes action to lessen the flooding — fast.

“I wish that they would get over here right now with the pumps which they’ve done before and pump us out,” she said. “It’s really bad.”