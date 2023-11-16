BSO detectives search for missing 21-year-old man from Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who was reported missing from Oakland Park nearly one month ago.

Omarie Jamoie King was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the 200 block of Lake Pointe Drive, according to detectives.

Investigators said King is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, black pants, a black beanie, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.