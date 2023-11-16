Man, 28, diagnosed with bipolar disorder reported missing from Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit asked the public for help Thursday with finding a 28-year-old man who they said had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Isaac Samuel Mathis was last seen just after 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, near the 7000 block of North University Drive in Tamarac, according to detectives.

Investigators say Mathis is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, black pants and Nike sneakers.

According to his family, Mathis suffers from bipolar disorder and may be in need of assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.