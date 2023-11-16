SAO employee found dead inside Broward County Courthouse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday night inside the Broward County Courthouse.

According to deputies, someone called 911 around 9 p.m. to report that a man was found dead inside the courthouse, located at 201 SE Sixth St.

Deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and found the victim.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with BSO’s Criminal Investigation Division were notified and are conducting a death investigation.

In an email to staff Thursday morning, Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor identified the man as Daniel Miranda, 55, who worked as a multimedia specialist in the Digital Evidence Unit.

“He was a very popular member of our SAO family. Danny worked hard and was always happy to offer a helping hand to any of us who needed anything,” the email read. “I also remember Danny as our resident DJ. We are in shock and we are grieving. Danny will be missed in our office, in our community, and our justice system.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to Danny’s wife and family and we are praying for them during this very sad time. We also offer our sincerest condolences to all of Daniel’s close friends and colleagues within the SAO family. Please know that you are not alone and that we are here for you.”

The Broward County Clerk of Courts announced that the 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida would be closed Thursday due to inclement weather and Wednesday’s flood advisory.

The state attorney’s office said confidential grief support will be available for staff on-site on Friday when the courthouse reopens.